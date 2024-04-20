IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

