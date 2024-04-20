IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
