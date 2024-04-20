Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 148,639 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 19,529,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,648,000 after buying an additional 2,424,528 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 326,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 307,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 113.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.