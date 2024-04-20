Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.59. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 148,639 shares.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.