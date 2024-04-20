Reviewing Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) and Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) and Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quaker Chemical and Sixth Wave Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sixth Wave Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $236.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Quaker Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quaker Chemical is more favorable than Sixth Wave Innovations.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical 5.77% 10.22% 4.96% Sixth Wave Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Sixth Wave Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.5% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Sixth Wave Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical $1.95 billion 1.75 $112.75 million $6.26 30.43 Sixth Wave Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quaker Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Sixth Wave Innovations.

Summary

Quaker Chemical beats Sixth Wave Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc., a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities. The company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification technology; and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the AMIPs label. The company was formerly known as Atom Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. in August 2019. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

