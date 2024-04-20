RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $37,000 in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NS stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.