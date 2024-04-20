RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,555,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.