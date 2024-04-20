Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $119,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.