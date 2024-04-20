Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,086 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

