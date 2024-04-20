Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$92.42 and last traded at C$92.50. 34,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 44,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.72.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.15.
