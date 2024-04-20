Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

