Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$422.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$412.20 million.

