Naples Money Management LLC Invests $31,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $221.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

