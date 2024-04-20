RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.