SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 309,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 164,830 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.69.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $540.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 352,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

