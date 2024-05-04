Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

NYSE:BILL traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,533. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39, a PEG ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

