Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 257.85% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KPRX opened at $0.56 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

