Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stericycle stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 444,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,797. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
