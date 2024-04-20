FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 215,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,752. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FirstCash

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

