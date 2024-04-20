Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $930,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $455.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.78. The company has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

