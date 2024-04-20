Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

