Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

