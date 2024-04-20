Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

