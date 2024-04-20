Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AEP opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.