Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,117 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.37.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

