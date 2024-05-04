Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $309.59. 475,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.78 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

