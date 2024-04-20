Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $253.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $250.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

