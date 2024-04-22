EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.26. The stock had a trading volume of 172,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,202. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

