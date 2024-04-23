Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 121,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 141,830 shares.The stock last traded at $83.93 and had previously closed at $84.80.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.