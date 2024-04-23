Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 462,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 465,073 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.