Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on L. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.43.

L stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$153.93. 236,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$155.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,460,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. Corporate insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

