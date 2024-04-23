Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.58. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 4,478,814 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

