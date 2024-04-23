AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

