Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $61,250.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.

Lyft Trading Up 2.1 %

LYFT traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 15,994,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,267,067. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.