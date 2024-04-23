Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

