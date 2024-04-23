Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.84.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $228.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

