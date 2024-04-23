Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $75.75

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.