BTIG Research Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $421.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $412.00 to $421.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $368.93 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.