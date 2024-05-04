MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Lowered to $25.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 26,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 515.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

