Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.10.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

