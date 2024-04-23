CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CVB Financial news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

