Barclays Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $114.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.90.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

