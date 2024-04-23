Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

TARS stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

