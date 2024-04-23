Comparing Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 97.38 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.51

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07% Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

