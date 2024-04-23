OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $51.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

