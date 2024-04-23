Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.220-0.380 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.22-0.38 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TER stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
