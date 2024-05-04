Insider Buying: IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Buys 20,059 Shares of Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 20,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,569.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,848,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,615.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 1,427 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $4,281.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $171,242.44.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 28,258 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,079.84.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,851. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

