Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price at $27.67

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,535 shares of company stock worth $3,687,100. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

