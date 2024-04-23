Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $154.08

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.25.
J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobs Solutions
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.