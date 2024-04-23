Contrasting Grindr (GRND) & Its Rivals

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grindr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1036 4420 10154 288 2.61

Risk and Volatility

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.86% -42.17% -8.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -30.25 Grindr Competitors $9.02 billion $1.93 billion 51.72

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

