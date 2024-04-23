Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

