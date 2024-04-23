Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $741.20 and last traded at $739.90. Approximately 412,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,028,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.78. The firm has a market cap of $707.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

